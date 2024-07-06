Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Fluence Energy stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.32.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
