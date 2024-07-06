Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 244 ($3.09). 153,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 227,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.50 ($3.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £241.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2,440.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.08.

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

