Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

