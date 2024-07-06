Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,322 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.84. 31,589,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,213,956. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

