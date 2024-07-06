Fortis (TSE:FTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.83

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.83 and traded as high as C$53.83. Fortis shares last traded at C$53.31, with a volume of 637,439 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FTS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.38.

Fortis Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The firm has a market cap of C$26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

