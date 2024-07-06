Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as high as C$7.14. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 236,528 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.65.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$303.26 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.5029656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$200,250.00. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,516 shares of company stock valued at $634,632. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

