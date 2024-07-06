Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.96 and traded as low as $3.65. Forward Industries shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 46,985 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Forward Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

