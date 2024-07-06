Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) vs. Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Critical Analysis

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.
Risk and Volatility
Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lument Finance Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lument Finance Trust
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Franklin BSP Realty Trust
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3.25
Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.44%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.
Profitability
This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lument Finance Trust
|16.43%
|12.59%
|1.71%
|Franklin BSP Realty Trust
|53.82%
|14.32%
|3.20%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lument Finance Trust
|$109.19 million
|1.17
|$19.72 million
|$0.32
|7.66
|Franklin BSP Realty Trust
|$263.95 million
|3.88
|$145.21 million
|$1.32
|9.48
Franklin BSP Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin BSP Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Franklin BSP Realty Trust beats Lument Finance Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). BSP’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.
