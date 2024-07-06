Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. 2,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

