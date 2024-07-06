Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $130.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

FRPT stock opened at $133.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 742.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 46.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $5,621,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $426,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.