Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.73. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 10,629 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $103.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,733. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $31,157.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,674.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,733. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,908 shares of company stock worth $214,898. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the first quarter worth $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the first quarter worth $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

