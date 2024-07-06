Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Cut to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULCC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Frontier Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

