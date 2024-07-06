G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

