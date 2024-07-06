General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.56.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

