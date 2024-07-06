General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

GE stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.50. 4,668,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a market cap of $175.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

