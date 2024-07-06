GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,755. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$36.56 and a one year high of C$55.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total value of C$2,824,210.24. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

