Global X Copper Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,978 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the average daily volume of 1,850 put options.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,064,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 451.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

