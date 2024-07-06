Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $216.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Globant by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Globant by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,323,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,052,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB opened at $176.79 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $151.68 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.