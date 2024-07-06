Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2,712.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $270.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

