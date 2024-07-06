GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CONL)

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,699 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 1,046 call options.
GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ CONL opened at $45.64 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,224,000.
About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
