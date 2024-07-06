Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.29. 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GIP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$17.00 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Green Impact Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a market cap of C$68.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.39 million for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

