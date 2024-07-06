Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 8th. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

