Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $274.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR stock opened at $295.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.