Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.93

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as low as $8.04. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 9,126 shares changing hands.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.
About Grupo Financiero Banorte
Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.
