GSK (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Citigroup

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 2,120 ($26.82) to GBX 1,900 ($24.03) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.82) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.66) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,766.25 ($22.34).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,511 ($19.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,672.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,632.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,504.59%.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,105.03). Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

