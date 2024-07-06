Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.71.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

See Also

