Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $827.54

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 827.54 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,122.50 ($14.20). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.09), with a volume of 917,993 shares.

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.30) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,035 ($13.09) to GBX 1,140 ($14.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($16.97) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.76).

The firm has a market cap of £5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,614.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 980.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 827.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

