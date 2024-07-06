Harry Morley Purchases 8,500 Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Stock

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £52,615 ($66,550.72).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Schroder UK Mid Cap stock opened at GBX 628 ($7.94) on Friday. Schroder UK Mid Cap has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 654 ($8.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of £217.16 million, a P/E ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 609.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 577.03.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap alerts:

Schroder UK Mid Cap Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Schroder UK Mid Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,187.50%.

About Schroder UK Mid Cap

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.