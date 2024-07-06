Hartline Investment Corp Purchases Shares of 12,578 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NRO opened at $3.40 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.