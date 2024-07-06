HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

