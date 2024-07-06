HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,255 Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 442,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

