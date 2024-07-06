HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,557 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,584 shares in the company, valued at $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $2,714,757.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $634,752.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,231,733 shares of company stock worth $23,852,641. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 151.20 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

