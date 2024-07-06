HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $279,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 339,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.