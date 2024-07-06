HB Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. TI Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

