HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

