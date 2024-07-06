HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 106,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.05. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

