HB Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 680.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 195,055 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 120,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 99,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VGK stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

