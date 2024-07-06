HB Wealth Management LLC Has $241,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 329.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $3,290,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,783.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 131,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 129,152 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $78.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.