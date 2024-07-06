HB Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.