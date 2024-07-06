HB Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,799 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

