HB Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

