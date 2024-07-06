HB Wealth Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

