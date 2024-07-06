HB Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $19,372,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

