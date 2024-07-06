HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,972,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 390,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIT. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Nomura began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

