HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $144,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

