HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $422.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.30 and a 200-day moving average of $397.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

