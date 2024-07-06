HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,719.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,777.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,707.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.44. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1,370.75 and a 1 year high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

