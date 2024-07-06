HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,203,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $4,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,430,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 18,100 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $2,103,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,203,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,923,946 shares of company stock valued at $212,520,806. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

CVNA opened at $128.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $136.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

