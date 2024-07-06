HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 352,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $316.87 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $129.23 and a 12 month high of $331.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.