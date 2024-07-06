HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,581,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,769,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 772,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Haleon by 88.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,715 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.